CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Reduces Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lessened its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 63.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,548 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,421 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 144.9% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Summit Insights cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.17.

Shares of MU opened at $56.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.23. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 5.03%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

