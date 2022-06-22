CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 500 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA reduced its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,684,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,672,505,000 after purchasing an additional 142,747 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,302,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,670,200,000 after purchasing an additional 144,892 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,897,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,619,000 after acquiring an additional 60,460 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,415,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $779,419,000 after acquiring an additional 344,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,991,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $684,171,000 after acquiring an additional 363,006 shares during the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

In related news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 167,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.54, for a total value of $29,013,631.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 712,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,604,906.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.88, for a total value of $103,787.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,622,489.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 182,511 shares of company stock valued at $31,676,373. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $165.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.05 and a 12 month high of $231.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $183.53 and a 200-day moving average of $197.62.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $775.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 20.06%.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.89.

Verisk Analytics Profile (Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.