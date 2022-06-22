China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) Cut to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Sunday, Marketbeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $41.09 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SNP. Citigroup lowered China Petroleum & Chemical from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised China Petroleum & Chemical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get China Petroleum & Chemical alerts:

NYSE:SNP opened at $44.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. China Petroleum & Chemical has a twelve month low of $40.60 and a twelve month high of $55.03.

China Petroleum & Chemical ( NYSE:SNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter. China Petroleum & Chemical had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $121.52 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that China Petroleum & Chemical will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $2.4674 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.3%. China Petroleum & Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.93%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNP. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 47.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 6,355 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 11.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 54,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 50.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 8,507 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 1.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 801.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile (Get Rating)

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in the oil and gas and chemical operations in Mainland China, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.