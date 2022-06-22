Choice Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Choice Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 62.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,813 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 1.0% of Choice Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 29,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 386,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,153,000 after buying an additional 14,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHX opened at $44.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.88. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $43.02 and a twelve month high of $57.49.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.