CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires New Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 284,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,348,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.17% of HF Sinclair at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at approximately $399,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen upgraded HF Sinclair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on HF Sinclair from $47.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.57.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 10,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.27 per share, for a total transaction of $495,089.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 94,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,717.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas G. Creery sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $524,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 148,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,784,038.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 102,966 shares of company stock valued at $5,225,642 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DINO opened at $47.17 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.69. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.55. HF Sinclair Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.17 and a fifty-two week high of $58.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

