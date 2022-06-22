CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Makes New Investment in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 305,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,635,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APA. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in APA during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of APA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in APA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get APA alerts:

APA opened at $40.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 4.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.47 and its 200-day moving average is $37.05. APA Co. has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $51.95.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.16. APA had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 11,632.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. APA’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. APA’s payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

In related news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 86,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $3,579,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,844 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,903.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on APA shares. Mizuho increased their target price on APA from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of APA from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of APA from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of APA from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on APA to $54.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.16.

About APA (Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.