CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 2,742 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,742 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $15,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,540,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,823,179,000 after buying an additional 4,463,503 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,484,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,600,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,002 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,589,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,449,976,000 after purchasing an additional 64,732 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,151,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,200,903,000 after purchasing an additional 741,429 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,692,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,123,795,000 after buying an additional 221,140 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $144.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.67. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $139.96 and a 52 week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.