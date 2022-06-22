Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.83.

CTXS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citrix Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

CTXS opened at $97.62 on Wednesday. Citrix Systems has a 12 month low of $78.07 and a 12 month high of $119.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.79.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,333,666 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $336,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,560 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 2,690.3% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 819,224 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $82,659,000 after purchasing an additional 789,864 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,267,473 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $127,888,000 after acquiring an additional 728,482 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 493.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 729,767 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $73,633,000 after acquiring an additional 606,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 11,936.2% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 532,121 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $53,691,000 after acquiring an additional 527,700 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

