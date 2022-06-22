Conflux Network (CFX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $21.55 Million

Conflux Network (CFX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Conflux Network has a total market cap of $280.11 million and approximately $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Conflux Network has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Conflux Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,401.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,101.46 or 0.05398976 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000311 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00028568 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003059 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.73 or 0.00253586 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.90 or 0.00568093 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00076949 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $114.92 or 0.00563294 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Conflux Network Coin Profile

Conflux Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Conflux Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.