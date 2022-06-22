Contrasting Mace Security International (OTCMKTS:MACE) & SolarWindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW)

Mace Security International (OTCMKTS:MACE – Get Rating) and SolarWindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Mace Security International alerts:

8.0% of Mace Security International shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Mace Security International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 67.3% of SolarWindow Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Mace Security International and SolarWindow Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mace Security International -0.45% N/A N/A SolarWindow Technologies N/A -45.59% -44.73%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mace Security International and SolarWindow Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mace Security International $13.07 million 1.21 $640,000.00 N/A N/A SolarWindow Technologies N/A N/A -$7.91 million ($0.11) -18.18

Mace Security International has higher revenue and earnings than SolarWindow Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

Mace Security International has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SolarWindow Technologies has a beta of 2.41, suggesting that its stock price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Mace Security International and SolarWindow Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mace Security International 0 0 0 0 N/A SolarWindow Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Mace Security International beats SolarWindow Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mace Security International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mace Security International, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells personal safety and security products to retailers, distributors, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers pepper sprays, gels, and guns, as well as animal deterrent sprays; personal alarms; stun guns; and combo kits under the Mace brand, as well as self defense products for women. It also sells tactical spray products and systems to law enforcement, security professionals, correctional institutions, and military markets. The company distributes and supports its branded products and services through mass market retailers, wholesale distributors, independent dealers, e-commerce marketers, and installation service providers, as well as Mace.com website. Mace Security International, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

SolarWindow Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. engages in developing electricity-generating coatings for use in building window and glass applications. The company's LiquidElectricity coatings generate electricity by harvesting light energy from natural sun, artificial light, and low, shaded, or reflected light conditions. It applies ultra-thin layers of LiquidElectricity coatings to rigid glass, as well as flexible glass and plastic surfaces where they transform otherwise ordinary surfaces into organic photovoltaic devices. Its potential applications of LiquidElectricity coatings span various industries, including architectural, automotive, agrivoltaic, aerospace, commercial transportation, and marine. The company's LiquidElectricity coatings and SolarWindow products are under development with support from commercial contract firms and at the U.S. Department of Energy's National Renewable Energy Laboratory, through cooperative research and development agreements. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Mace Security International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mace Security International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.