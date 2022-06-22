Contrasting Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) & Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY)

Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY – Get Rating) and Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Rockley Photonics has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ultra Clean has a beta of 2.05, meaning that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Rockley Photonics and Ultra Clean’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rockley Photonics N/A -236.22% -67.60% Ultra Clean 5.44% 20.43% 9.02%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Rockley Photonics and Ultra Clean, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rockley Photonics 0 1 4 0 2.80 Ultra Clean 0 0 3 0 3.00

Rockley Photonics currently has a consensus price target of $11.80, indicating a potential upside of 417.54%. Ultra Clean has a consensus price target of $59.00, indicating a potential upside of 104.44%. Given Rockley Photonics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Rockley Photonics is more favorable than Ultra Clean.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rockley Photonics and Ultra Clean’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rockley Photonics $8.21 million 35.83 -$168.01 million ($0.99) -2.30 Ultra Clean $2.10 billion 0.62 $119.50 million $2.70 10.69

Ultra Clean has higher revenue and earnings than Rockley Photonics. Rockley Photonics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ultra Clean, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.4% of Rockley Photonics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.5% of Ultra Clean shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.2% of Rockley Photonics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Ultra Clean shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ultra Clean beats Rockley Photonics on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rockley Photonics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited develops and supplies silicon photonics in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers a platform, which comprises photonic integrated circuits in silicon with integrated III-V devices; application-specific electronic integrated circuits; photonic and electronic co-packaging, which are supported by and coupled with biosensing algorithms, artificial intelligence, cloud analytics, firmware/software, system architecture, and hardware design. The company also provides a biosensing platform for consumer wellness, long-term health trend monitoring, patient monitoring, early disease detection, nutrition management, and treatment of certain chronic diseases. Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Altrincham, the United Kingdom.

Ultra Clean Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system. It also offers various industrial and automation production equipment; fluid delivery systems consist of one or more chemical delivery units, including PFA tubing, filters, flow controllers, regulators, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; precision robotic systems; top-plate assemblies; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystem of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and other high-level assemblies. In addition, the company provides tool chamber parts cleaning and coating services; micro-contamination analysis services for tool parts, wafers and depositions, chemicals, cleanroom materials, deionized water, and airborne molecular contamination; and analytical verification services for process tool chamber part cleaning. It primarily serves original equipment manufacturing customers in the semiconductor capital equipment and semiconductor integrated device manufacturing industries, as well as display, consumer, medical, energy, industrial, and research equipment industries. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

