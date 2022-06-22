Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 731 shares during the period. Danaher makes up 0.8% of Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $2,015,889,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,077,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,923,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,498,942,000 after buying an additional 1,181,343 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,087,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,763,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $243.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $255.77 and a 200-day moving average of $278.70. The firm has a market cap of $177.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.08.

Danaher Profile (Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.