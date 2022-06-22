DBK Financial Counsel LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

DBK Financial Counsel LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,996 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWR. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,826,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,800,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460,482 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,347,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,988 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,704.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,057,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,765,000 after acquiring an additional 998,690 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,406,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,124,000 after acquiring an additional 962,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,076,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,402,000 after acquiring an additional 517,258 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $64.25 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $62.28 and a twelve month high of $85.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.55.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

