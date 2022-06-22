Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Acquired by Heartland Bank & Trust Co

Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,858 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,173,356 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,205,046,000 after buying an additional 607,766 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,428,928 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $368,917,000 after purchasing an additional 96,622 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,311,337 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $357,129,000 after purchasing an additional 927,878 shares during the period. JB Investments Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 2,657,988 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $286,664,000 after purchasing an additional 47,030 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,148,688 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $231,736,000 after purchasing an additional 283,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.35.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $840,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,226.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total value of $380,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,723,423.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 50,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,580,970 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $132.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.93 and a 52-week high of $162.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.40.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.46. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 26.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 18.46%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

