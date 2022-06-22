Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.67-$2.73 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.27 billion-$3.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.24 billion.

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $47.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Donaldson has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $69.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.42.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $853.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.99 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Donaldson will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.65%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DCI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Donaldson from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Donaldson from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Donaldson from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

In other Donaldson news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total value of $382,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,903 shares in the company, valued at $1,269,010.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCI. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Donaldson by 103.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 128.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 31.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

