Dynex Capital, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:DX)

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd.
Dynex Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years. Dynex Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 80.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Dynex Capital to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.8%.
Dynex Capital stock opened at $15.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $556.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.08. Dynex Capital has a 52 week low of $13.96 and a 52 week high of $19.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
In other news, CEO Byron L. Boston bought 6,562 shares of Dynex Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $100,070.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 388,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,919,043.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Byron L. Boston bought 2,000 shares of Dynex Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 394,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,319,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 9,729 shares of company stock valued at $151,058. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Dynex Capital by 1,862.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Dynex Capital by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Dynex Capital by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,557 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dynex Capital by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Dynex Capital by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 19,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares during the period. 39.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on DX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dynex Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Dynex Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Jonestrading reduced their target price on Dynex Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.
Dynex Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)
Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.
