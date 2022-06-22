Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Receives $201.06 Average Target Price from Analysts

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $201.06.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ECL. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $186.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE ECL opened at $148.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $164.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.05. Ecolab has a 12 month low of $143.82 and a 12 month high of $238.93.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 19.35%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

In other news, Director Tracy B. Mckibben acquired 1,475 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $171.01 per share, with a total value of $102,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,134.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECL. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the first quarter valued at approximately $304,475,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $337,443,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,319,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,587,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,495 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter worth approximately $223,516,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter worth approximately $153,507,000. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

