E&G Advisors LP Buys 11,229 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

E&G Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,229 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of E&G Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $12,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $131.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.11 and its 200-day moving average is $144.24. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.16 and a 1 year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

