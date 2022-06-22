E&G Advisors LP Buys New Shares in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

E&G Advisors LP purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 722.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 122.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000.

PHYS opened at $14.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.70 and a 200-day moving average of $14.71. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $13.56 and a 12-month high of $16.19.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

