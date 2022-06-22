E&G Advisors LP Buys Shares of 1,410 Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

E&G Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,308,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,287,304,000 after acquiring an additional 109,294 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,076,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,255,237,000 after acquiring an additional 566,311 shares in the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,095,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $289,740,000 after acquiring an additional 64,734 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,939,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,052,000 after acquiring an additional 733,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,690,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $233,920,000 after acquiring an additional 289,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.
Shares of FNV opened at $140.41 on Wednesday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $124.95 and a 1 year high of $169.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.70. The stock has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00, a PEG ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.65.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 32.82%.
FNV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$194.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.25.
About Franco-Nevada (Get Rating)
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.
