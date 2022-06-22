E&G Advisors LP Has $2.26 Million Stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

E&G Advisors LP decreased its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 992 shares during the quarter. Starwood Property Trust accounts for approximately 0.6% of E&G Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 46.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $818,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STWD. StockNews.com began coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $21.00 on Wednesday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.69 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.79.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.26. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 56.16%. The business had revenue of $293.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Starwood Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 88.48%.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

Further Reading

