E&G Advisors LP Has $680,000 Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

E&G Advisors LP decreased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 105,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,745,000 after acquiring an additional 27,027 shares during the period. Wealth CMT boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth CMT now owns 212,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 28,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,688 shares during the period.

USMV opened at $68.44 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.97 and a 200-day moving average of $75.38.

