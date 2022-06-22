E&G Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

E&G Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,500 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,833 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 19,209 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $871,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 53,613 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 12,922 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,917 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,385,000. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CLF opened at $16.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.17. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.81 and a 1-year high of $34.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 78.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLF shares. TheStreet cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

In related news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $650,828.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 156,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,629,238.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Keith Koci purchased 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $102,948.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 294,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,596,169.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 13,100 shares of company stock worth $330,358 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

