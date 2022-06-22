E&G Advisors LP Lowers Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

E&G Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,325,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 714,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,911,000 after purchasing an additional 369,137 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 140,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after purchasing an additional 45,071 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 64,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares during the period. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.47.

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 27,664 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $1,094,111.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,667,459.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,704 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $319,561.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,153 shares in the company, valued at $4,693,586.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 73,270 shares of company stock worth $3,035,835 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $30.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04 and a beta of 1.05. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.76 and a 12 month high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 41.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.55) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Delta Air Lines (Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

