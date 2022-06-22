Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Receives $122.53 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $122.53.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EFGSY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eiffage from €112.00 ($117.89) to €113.00 ($118.95) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of Eiffage from €118.80 ($125.05) to €125.60 ($132.21) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eiffage from €120.00 ($126.32) to €129.00 ($135.79) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of EFGSY stock opened at $18.67 on Wednesday. Eiffage has a fifty-two week low of $17.66 and a fifty-two week high of $22.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.23.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.5242 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 2.68%.

About Eiffage

Eiffage SA engages in the construction, infrastructure, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company's Construction segment offers urban development, building design and construction, property development, and maintenance and facilities management services for public and private-sector customers.

