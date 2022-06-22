Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Argus decreased their price objective on Equinix from $900.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Equinix from $825.00 to $770.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Equinix from $860.00 to $880.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Equinix from $673.00 to $714.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Equinix from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $849.93.

Shares of EQIX opened at $640.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.27 billion, a PE ratio of 118.11, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $684.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $723.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Equinix has a 1 year low of $606.12 and a 1 year high of $885.26.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix will post 25.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 228.78%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total value of $51,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,436,784. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total value of $658,390.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,905,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,126 shares of company stock valued at $742,362 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Equinix by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at about $441,000. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

