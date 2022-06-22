Ethernity Chain Market Cap Hits $82.74 Million (ERN)

Ethernity Chain (ERN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 22nd. Ethernity Chain has a total market cap of $82.74 million and $24.07 million worth of Ethernity Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ethernity Chain has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar. One Ethernity Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.16 or 0.00013055 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004889 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,456.08 or 0.99986128 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00008732 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004888 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Ethernity Chain Profile

Ethernity Chain is a coin. It launched on January 29th, 2021. Ethernity Chain’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,440,180 coins. Ethernity Chain’s official Twitter account is @ethernitychain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethernity Chain is a community-oriented platform that produces limited edition authenticated NFTs and trading cards created by artists and endorsed by notable figures. Built on the Ethereum Network, it aims to build the biggest A-NFT library, reward its creators and raise funds for charitable causes forever. “

Buying and Selling Ethernity Chain

