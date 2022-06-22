extraDNA Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (XDNA)

extraDNA (XDNA) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Over the last week, extraDNA has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One extraDNA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. extraDNA has a market cap of $91,418.97 and approximately $32,390.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get extraDNA alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004843 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,654.61 or 0.99813900 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00033258 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.74 or 0.00225893 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00080183 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00113230 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.22 or 0.00189550 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003821 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000229 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004788 BTC.

extraDNA Coin Profile

XDNA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,190,020,231 coins. extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for extraDNA is xhumanity.org . The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . extraDNA’s official message board is medium.com/@xHumanity

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

extraDNA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade extraDNA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy extraDNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

