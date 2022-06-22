FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

FDS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $432.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 25th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $468.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $346.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $426.33.

Shares of FDS opened at $358.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. FactSet Research Systems has a fifty-two week low of $326.21 and a fifty-two week high of $495.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $385.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $417.23.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $431.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.09 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 42.88%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 13.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.72%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.37, for a total value of $1,088,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $565,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,177 shares in the company, valued at $517,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,277 shares of company stock worth $12,184,602 in the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,489,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

