Fair Oaks Income Limited (LON:FA17) Announces Dividend of $0.03

Fair Oaks Income Limited (LON:FA17 – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share on Monday, July 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
FA17 opened at GBX 0.66 ($0.01) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.69. Fair Oaks Income has a one year low of GBX 0.62 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 0.75 ($0.01).
