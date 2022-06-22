Fair Oaks Income Limited (LON:FA17) Announces Dividend of $0.03

Fair Oaks Income Limited (LON:FA17 – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share on Monday, July 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

FA17 opened at GBX 0.66 ($0.01) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.69. Fair Oaks Income has a one year low of GBX 0.62 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 0.75 ($0.01).

Fair Oaks Income Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Fair Oaks Capital Limited. The fund invests its entire corpus in FOIF II LP and FOMC III LP. Fair Oaks Income Limited was formed on March 7, 2014 and is domiciled in the Channel Islands.

