Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 402,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the quarter. Entegris accounts for about 1.3% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Entegris worth $52,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Entegris by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Entegris by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Entegris by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Entegris stock opened at $95.77 on Wednesday. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.37 and a 52-week high of $158.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.53.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $649.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.12%.

In related news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $298,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Todd James Edlund sold 24,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.32, for a total value of $3,335,365.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,561 shares of company stock worth $5,249,666. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ENTG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Entegris from $183.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Entegris from $175.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.13.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

