Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,805 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned 0.27% of Choice Hotels International worth $21,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHH. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 15,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 76.9% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,455,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $421,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $669,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on CHH. StockNews.com cut Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $131.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $138.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.86.

In related news, insider David A. Pepper sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total value of $45,021.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,312 shares in the company, valued at $4,548,921.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHH opened at $114.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.33. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.94 and a 52-week high of $157.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $257.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.04 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 119.10% and a net margin of 29.19%. Choice Hotels International’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.97%.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.