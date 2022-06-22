Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Buys 805,470 Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) by 87.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,728,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 805,470 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of Clarivate worth $28,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Clarivate by 31.2% in the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 159,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 37,875 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Clarivate by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 37,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clarivate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,521,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in Clarivate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Clarivate during the fourth quarter valued at $81,421,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Clarivate stock opened at $13.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of -33.59 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.80 and its 200 day moving average is $17.01. Clarivate Plc has a 12-month low of $11.71 and a 12-month high of $27.81.

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $662.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.84 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Clarivate Plc will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clarivate news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total value of $806,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 888,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,363,027.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 24.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Clarivate from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet raised Clarivate from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Clarivate from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clarivate has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

Clarivate Profile (Get Rating)

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.