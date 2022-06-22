Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 557,494 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,060 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $42,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APH stock opened at $63.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $37.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.44. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $88.45.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

APH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.22.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

