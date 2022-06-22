Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Has $11.89 Million Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,623 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $11,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in SPS Commerce by 153.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 602.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.86.

Shares of SPSC opened at $101.80 on Wednesday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a one year low of $94.84 and a one year high of $174.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 80.16 and a beta of 0.85.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $105.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.50 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

SPS Commerce Company Profile (Get Rating)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.