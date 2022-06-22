Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Has $289,000 Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 517 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 218.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 81,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,529,000 after buying an additional 55,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 14.4% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $402.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $472.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $566.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $384.83 and a 12-month high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $2.55. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 34.7 EPS for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.56, for a total transaction of $399,392.40. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,731.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.03, for a total transaction of $252,015.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,147,145.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,840 shares of company stock worth $919,852. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

SIVB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush cut their price target on SVB Financial Group from $800.00 to $675.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SVB Financial Group from $935.00 to $769.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $702.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $900.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $704.53.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

