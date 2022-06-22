Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Has $8.34 Million Stock Position in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,422,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.08% of Paya worth $8,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Paya by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Paya by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 8,183 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Paya by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 191,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 11,350 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in Paya during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Paya by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 78,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 15,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Paya alerts:

Shares of Paya stock opened at $6.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $796.38 million, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of -0.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.90. Paya Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $11.99.

Paya ( NASDAQ:PAYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $66.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.71 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PAYA. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Paya from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Paya from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Paya from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Paya in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Paya from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

About Paya (Get Rating)

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.