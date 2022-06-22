Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,248,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,620 shares during the quarter. Graco makes up approximately 2.1% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned 0.74% of Graco worth $87,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graco by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graco by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Graco by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in Graco by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Graco by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total transaction of $351,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,841,471.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 13,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $885,063.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GGG shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Graco from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Graco from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.67.

Shares of GGG opened at $58.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.42. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.48 and a 1-year high of $81.09.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $494.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.33 million. Graco had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 18th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 15th. Graco’s payout ratio is 33.74%.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

