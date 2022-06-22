Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,010,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,693 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management comprises about 4.2% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $170,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 11.8% during the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.3% during the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 19.1% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 4,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 4.3% during the first quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,583,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 46.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 60.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BAM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $71.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

In related news, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 5,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $190,370.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 163,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $1,860,435.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,727,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,460,552.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,586,644 shares of company stock valued at $112,704,831 in the last quarter.

BAM opened at $43.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.79. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.89 and a twelve month high of $62.47.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $21.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.35 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 3.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 23.05%.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

