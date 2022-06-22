Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 228,934 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,149 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.31% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $45,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JKHY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.11.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $174.51 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.65. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.50 and a 52 week high of $205.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $478.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.52 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.16%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

