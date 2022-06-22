Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) Shares Sold by Canton Hathaway LLC

Canton Hathaway LLC cut its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FSTA opened at $42.12 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a one year low of $40.91 and a one year high of $49.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.41.

