Fleetwood Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:FLEW) Plans Dividend of $0.50

Fleetwood Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:FLEW – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd.
Shares of OTCMKTS FLEW opened at $65.00 on Wednesday. Fleetwood Bank has a 52-week low of $49.50 and a 52-week high of $82.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.01.
About Fleetwood Bank
