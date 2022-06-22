Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.55.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Floor & Decor stock opened at $64.90 on Wednesday. Floor & Decor has a 1-year low of $59.91 and a 1-year high of $145.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,580,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 41.8% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 46,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 13,825 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 1.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,927,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,117,000 after acquiring an additional 22,537 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 7.0% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 24,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 96.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 19,579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

