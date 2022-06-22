FY2023 Earnings Estimate for United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of United Utilities Group in a research note issued on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Farman now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.29. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for United Utilities Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.29 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for United Utilities Group’s FY2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

OTCMKTS:UUGRY opened at $24.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. United Utilities Group has a twelve month low of $24.38 and a twelve month high of $31.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.31.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.6811 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 4.09%. This is a boost from United Utilities Group’s previous dividend of $0.36.

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

