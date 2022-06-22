Gala (GALA) Trading 5.1% Lower This Week

Gala (GALA) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 21st. Gala has a market capitalization of $386.10 million and $213.45 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gala coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0553 or 0.00000270 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Gala has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gala Profile

Gala is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. The official website for Gala is gala.games . Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Gala Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

