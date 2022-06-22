GAMEE Price Reaches $0.0109 (GMEE)

GAMEE (GMEE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 21st. In the last seven days, GAMEE has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. One GAMEE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0109 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GAMEE has a market capitalization of $2.42 million and $342,082.00 worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004918 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00091987 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.60 or 0.00825025 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00075706 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002332 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00015974 BTC.

GAMEE Coin Profile

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 222,062,444 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp

GAMEE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GAMEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

