GCM Mining Corp. Announces Dividend of $0.01 (OTC:TPRFF)

GCM Mining Corp. (OTC:TPRFF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0116 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

Shares of TPRFF stock opened at $2.98 on Wednesday. GCM Mining has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $4.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.70 and its 200 day moving average is $4.09.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TPRFF. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of GCM Mining from C$8.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of GCM Mining from C$10.00 to C$8.75 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

GCM Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

