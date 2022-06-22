GoByte (GBX) Trading Up 1.1% This Week

GoByte (GBX) traded down 33.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. GoByte has a market cap of $126,009.43 and $7.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoByte coin can currently be bought for about $0.0132 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, GoByte has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About GoByte

GoByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

GoByte Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

