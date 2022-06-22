goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.91

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.91 per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd.
Shares of GSY opened at C$100.94 on Wednesday. goeasy has a one year low of C$95.00 and a one year high of C$218.35. The company has a market cap of C$1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.20, a current ratio of 16.00 and a quick ratio of 15.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$113.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$138.99.
goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.78 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$232.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$233.25 million. On average, analysts expect that goeasy will post 14.5699995 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About goeasy (Get Rating)
goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.
See Also
- SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Can be Caught on the Downdraft
- Lululemon Stock Bestows a Buying Opportunity
- Buy the Dip in These 3 Mid-Caps
- ABM Industries, A Clean Play For Dirty Economic Times
- This Still Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.