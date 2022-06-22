goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.91

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.91 per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd.

Shares of GSY opened at C$100.94 on Wednesday. goeasy has a one year low of C$95.00 and a one year high of C$218.35. The company has a market cap of C$1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.20, a current ratio of 16.00 and a quick ratio of 15.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$113.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$138.99.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.78 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$232.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$233.25 million. On average, analysts expect that goeasy will post 14.5699995 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GSY. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$207.00 to C$213.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of goeasy from C$228.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of goeasy from C$220.00 to C$215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of goeasy from C$220.00 to C$155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of goeasy from C$170.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$196.25.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

