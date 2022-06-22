Grassi Investment Management Has $811,000 Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Grassi Investment Management reduced its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 67.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,665 shares during the quarter. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,209,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,570,000 after acquiring an additional 434,585 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,615,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 230,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,892,000 after buying an additional 20,103 shares during the period. Finally, Community Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 21,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FISV shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.88.

FISV stock opened at $89.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.07 and a 200-day moving average of $100.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $119.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.79.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 112,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $94.90 per share, for a total transaction of $10,683,367.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,147,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,723,942.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $1,000,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,404,234 shares of company stock valued at $131,032,589. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

